There is damage to the ceiling in the main dining area that has been described as ‘substantial’.

There was a lot of excitement when Tomahawk Steakhouse announced in 2022 that it was coming to the Northumberland town and although it took longer than initially planned to get the Market Place building ready, the company said it was thrilled to be in Morpeth when it opened in May 2023.

In a statement on its website and social media announcing the temporary closure earlier this month, Tomahawk Steakhouse said: “This is due to massive internal damage to the ceiling in the main part of the dining area, resulting in the space being unsafe for our customers.