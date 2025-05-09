Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The founder of Tomahawk Steakhouse has shared his excitement on the re-opening of its Morpeth restaurant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eatery in the Market Place was closed last year because of “substantial” damage to the ceiling in the main dining area. But repairs have been made and it was recently announced on the Tomahawk Steakhouse Morpeth Facebook page that the venue will be back open soon, along with recruitment for various jobs.

In a statement to the Gazette this week, founder Howard Eggleston said: “We’re thrilled to bring Tomahawk Steakhouse back to Morpeth, one of the North East’s most iconic market towns and leisure destinations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great opportunity for us to welcome both new faces and our loyal guests from other venues, and we look forward to creating memorable dining experiences for everyone who walks through our doors.”

Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth. Picture by Google.

Visitors to the Morpeth restaurant will be able to experience the signature ‘Steak On A Stone’ – with diners selecting their favourite cut of steak before it arrives sizzling on a hot stone, meaning they can cook it just the way they like.

Other menu highlights include a selection of light bites, smash burgers and Tomahawk Steakhouse’s famous Sunday lunch.

The venue will also be open for breakfast and coffees from early morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hawk – an exclusive collaboration that serves Hawkstone beer, brewed by Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone Brewery, and Tomahawk Steakhouse’s artisanal cuisine – opened near Ponteland in November.

For more information about it, go to www.the-hawk.co.uk