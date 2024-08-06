Tomahawk Steakhouse restaurant in Morpeth set to re-open 'this autumn'

By Andrew Coulson
Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:42 BST
A restaurant chain that closed its eatery in a prime Morpeth location at the start of this year because of “substantial” damage to the ceiling in the main dining area has revealed that it is planning to re-open it “this autumn”.

Tomahawk Steakhouse operator Howard Eggleston also gave an update about its currently closed restaurant near Ponteland to trade publication Propel.

He is planning to open his first pub concept at the venue, called The Hawk, next month.

Mr Eggleston was positive about the future of the brand and Rio Brazilian, which he co-owns with Rodrigo Grassi.

Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth. Picture by Google.Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth. Picture by Google.
Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth. Picture by Google.

When giving an update about Tomahawk Steakhouse specifically, he told Propel: “The next Tomahawk Steakhouse will be in Gateshead’s Metro Centre, while our Morpeth site is set to re-open this autumn.”

It said on social media in January that the Morpeth restaurant had to close “due to massive internal damage to the ceiling in the main part of the dining area, resulting in the space being unsafe for our customers”.

The statement added: “We are grateful for your patience whilst we work on the problem which we hope will not take too long to rectify, however the damage is substantial.”

Mr Eggleston also explained to Propel that The Hawk concept was originally going to be in partnership with Jeremy Clarkson’s Hawkstone beer, but this changed following plans for Clarkson to open his own pub in the Cotswolds.

The Hawk near Ponteland will still serve Clarkson’s beer, but will now be run independently and operate as a Tomahawk Steakhouse with more of a pub offering.

