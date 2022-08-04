Tomahawk Steakhouse describes itself as a ‘specialist steakhouse restaurant and bar serving the best Himalayan salt dry aged beef, plus fantastic fish, more meat and vegetarian options’.

It is scheduled to open its steakhouse at 4 Market Place, Morpeth, in late September.

Howard Eggleston opened the first Tomahawk Steakhouse in Potto, North Yorkshire, five years ago. Its success has led to many more openings across the country.

Mr Eggleston said: “2022 has turned out to be a really exciting time for the expansion of the Tomahawk group and we have been inundated with potential sites all over the UK.

“We are busy daily touring the country meeting with landlords and agents, and securing sites, but that doesn’t mean we are anywhere near capacity.

“The site in Morpeth will be another brilliant addition to our steadily growing business and with four more in the pipeline coming soon, the Tomahawk team are very excited for what the future holds.”

Neil Hart, managing director of Bradley Hall that led the letting, said: “We are thrilled to be able to assist with the letting of such a prominent space to a successful hospitality firm that is going from strength to strength across the country.