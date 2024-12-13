Tom Voyce's wife issues emotional tribute to former England rugby international

The wife of former England rugby international Tom Voyce has issued a heartfelt tribute to her husband.

The 43-year-old went missing after being out with friends on Saturday evening.

It is believed he had gone into the River Aln near Alnwick – swollen in the aftermath of Storm Darragh – after attempting to cross Abberwick Ford in his car.

A body was recovered by specialist officers from Northumbria Police's Marine Unit on Thursday and was formally identified as that of Mr Voyce the following day.

Tom and Anna Voyce.

“Absolutely devastated and heartbroken doesn’t even describe how we feel,” said Anna.

“My main focus now is our son Oscar having done what he asked, ‘find Daddy’.

“All of Tom’s family were involved in the search. I will be forever grateful to my brothers Hugh and Jamie, Aidan Philipson and Garry Whitfield for coordinating the search party working alongside the police teams.

“Tom would be blown away by the amount of people that were out there helping. We have all been overwhelmed by the support of friends, many travelling from far afield to help with the search.

“We are just so lucky to live in such a special community that pulled together to find Tom."

Since relocating to Northumberland from London in 2019, Tom left his role at Investec to set up a flourishing business, Trevow Vegetation Management, and has established himself within the Northumberland and Scottish Borders rural communities, many of whom turned up to help with the search.

Anna said: “Tom was fully immersed in Alnwick Rugby Club and was much-loved by Oscar’s under 7’s team which he coached with gusto, giving back to the game that gave him so much.

“Oscar is immensely proud of his Daddy and he was the best father and role model that Oscar could have asked for.

“Tom was proud, and cherished, his rugby memories and as an adopted ‘Northumbrian’ local he leaves a hole in so many of our hearts.

“With his big warm smile, passion and funny stories he loved nothing better than sitting round a table chatting with family and friends sharing his latest creation on his Big Green Egg.”

It was at Cirencester Agriculture College where he first met Anna’s brother Jamie, and he grew a passion for the countryside taking him all over the country where he met Anna’s other brother Hugh and father.

An opportune meeting in London founded a seven year friendship with Anna, and getting together in 2014. They married at Babington House, Somerset in 2015 in front of family and close friends.

Tom’s beloved mother, Christine, still resides in Cornwall, where Tom grew up with his late father Michael and younger sister, Emily, who now lives in New York.

Anna, a former British & Irish Lion’s consultant, worked on the 2009, 2013 & 2017 Tours before the arrival of their son Oscar in 2018 and is now founder of OSSKI an online homeware brand.

The whole family would like to thank the police, mountain rescue and all the specialist teams who helped search for Tom and ask that their privacy continues to be respected in this heartbreaking time.