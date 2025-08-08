The Pavilion Tipi in Carlisle Park opened for its current run on August 2 and it will be in place until August 28. Picture by Anne Hopper.placeholder image
Tipi attraction at Carlisle Park in Morpeth in place during most of August

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:44 BST
An eye-catching attraction has returned to Morpeth for a summer stint.

The Pavilion Tipi in Carlisle Park opened for its current run on August 2 and it will be in place until August 28.

Its offering includes indoor and outdoor seating, food, live music and other family-friendly entertainment.

It can be enjoyed by all the family, including dogs, and there is an outside area where children can play while still being watched by their adults.

Alex Swinney, part of the team that has taken the tipi on from Richard Pike and Sam Woodgate, said the response from people in the local area and further afield has been great so far and the current run includes themed weekends.

For more information, go to the PavilionTipi Facebook page.

