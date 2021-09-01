Tinchy Stryder stars at Northumberland Pride Festival

The event took place at People’s Park, in Ashington, last Saturday and was headlined by chart-topping superstar Tinchy Stryder.

There was also a host of local and national music acts on stage for the large crowd to enjoy.

The ticket-only event, which made a return after being postponed last year due to the Covid pandemic, was sponsored by Britishvolt.

Darren Irvine-Duffy, chair of Northumberland Pride, said: “We have been working really hard on delivering a pride to remember and we hope people enjoyed celebrating with us and seeing what pride has to offer them.

“It’s set to be a fantastic year which provides opportunities for LGBT+ people and our allies to come and celebrate together.”

Darren added: “Earlier this year we made a commitment to deliver a physical Pride and I’m thrilled to announce this exciting new collaboration.

"As well as powering our event, Britishvolt have committed to their longer term support with Northumberland Pride which will see a number of our vital LGBT+ mental health & wellbeing bags distributed to vulnerable and isolated members of the LGBT+ community.”

The day also included live entertainment, a Health and Wellbeing Zone in partnership with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust, Children, Young People and Families Area in partnership with regional charity NE Youth, and a pride expo.

On site there will be activities such as a main stage, market stalls, fun fair, bar and food, health zone, family and youth zone and a VIP area.

