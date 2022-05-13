Timelapse video shows work to replace footbridge at Northumberland station

Network Rail completed the major £590,000 project to revamp the footbridge at Cramlington station, and have released a timelapse video showing the work.

The project began in November last year and saw the structure removed from the station to be inspected and repaired.

Work took place to remove old rust and paint from the bridge, carry out repairs and then reinstall it at the station.

The footbridge at Cramlington station before and after the refurbishment work.

Teams from Network Rail have also improved drainage on the bridge and installed new handrails and stair treads, making it easier to use.

Newly released timelapse footage shows the bridge and staircases being lifted from the station by crane so that it could be cleaned, repaired and painted away from site before being reinstalled.

The project will make sure that the structure remains reliable, fit for purpose and in good condition for years to come.

Sarah Reid, Route Director for Network Rail’s East Coast route, said: “We are really happy that this project is now complete, and passengers using Cramlington railway station can use the footbridge once more.

“This work will make sure that the footbridge remains fit for purpose for years to come and the new handrails and stair treads will make it easier to use.