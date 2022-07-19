Time for the next Tweedmouth Salmon Queen crowning

A pipe band and an honour guard will accompany Caitlin Baptie, a student at Berwick Academy, and her attendants from the Town Hall to the gardens for the ceremony, which will take place from 7pm.

She will be crowned by the Mayor, Coun Mike Greener, and blessings will be offered by Rev Rachel Hudson of Tweedmouth Parish Church.

Caitlin has been chosen to be Salmon Queen for the year ahead. Her attendants will be Zara Khan and Abbie Smith of Tweedmouth Community Middle School, Freya Patterson of Tweedmouth West First School and Halle Todd of Prior Park First School.

Alysha Black was crowned as Tweedmouth Salmon Queen in July 2021.

A Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council spokesman said: “Many thanks go to the Berwick Shellfish Company, BF Wholesale, Tweedmouth Bowling Club and Simpsons Malt for supporting the event.”