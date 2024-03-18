Time for another Big Berwickshire Community Clean-Up
The event is once again being co-ordinated by Sea the Change and supported by a Scottish Borders Council Neighbourly grant.
Alice Fisher, Sea the Change’s executive officer, said: “So many of the environmental issues we are facing seem so enormous that it feels like we are powerless and that there is no way we can make a difference.
“But these community clean-ups show that many small acts, when you add them together, can have a huge impact and that when we pull together, we have the power to make the world a better place.”
Information about where clean-ups are taking place on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 can be found at www.seathechange.org.uk/community-clean-ups – people are asked to contact their local organiser in advance about their attendance, equipment will be provided as well as tea and cake afterwards.