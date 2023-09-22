Time capsules buried at historic Union Chain Bridge
Restoration of the 203-year-old structure – the oldest vehicle suspension bridge in the world – was completed earlier this year after every single piece was removed, checked and restored or replaced before being carefully reassembled.
The capsules, which have been lowered into the inspection chambers at both sides of the bridge, provide a fascinating insight of life in the UK in the 2020s and the work that went into the scheme.
They include newspapers, postcards, schoolwork about the bridge created by local students and a selection of UK currency.
Also inside the two capsules is a specially commissioned piece by Borders artist Rosemary Everett, where the two halves of the piece can be put back together using fish hooks once the containers are opened.
The funding bid for the restoration was put together by Northumberland County Council, Scottish Borders Council, Museums Northumberland and community group Friends of the Union Chain Bridge following concerns about the world-famous structure.
Becki Cooper, learning and outreach officer (STEM) with Museums Northumberland, explained: “The time capsules will prove a fascinating find in years to come as and when the community decide to open them – which might be 150 years from now.
“The community has played a key role in this, putting forward ideas and contributing items for consideration.”
A spokesperson for the Berwick-upon-Tweed Preservation Trust said: “It has been a pleasure to be involved with the renovation of the Union Chain Bridge over the years, but particularly helping with the time capsules that have been buried on site.”