Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Restoration of the 203-year-old structure – the oldest vehicle suspension bridge in the world – was completed earlier this year after every single piece was removed, checked and restored or replaced before being carefully reassembled.

The capsules, which have been lowered into the inspection chambers at both sides of the bridge, provide a fascinating insight of life in the UK in the 2020s and the work that went into the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include newspapers, postcards, schoolwork about the bridge created by local students and a selection of UK currency.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The picture shows one of the time capsules being buried at the bridge.

Also inside the two capsules is a specially commissioned piece by Borders artist Rosemary Everett, where the two halves of the piece can be put back together using fish hooks once the containers are opened.

The funding bid for the restoration was put together by Northumberland County Council, Scottish Borders Council, Museums Northumberland and community group Friends of the Union Chain Bridge following concerns about the world-famous structure.

Becki Cooper, learning and outreach officer (STEM) with Museums Northumberland, explained: “The time capsules will prove a fascinating find in years to come as and when the community decide to open them – which might be 150 years from now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The community has played a key role in this, putting forward ideas and contributing items for consideration.”