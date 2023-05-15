News you can trust since 1854
Time capsule to be opened in 50 years buried in the Berwick area

A box filled with things showcasing the Spittal community has been buried at Spa Well.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th May 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:30 BST

The Spittal Improvement Trust Heritage Group organised the time capsule, to be opened in 2073, to mark the King’s coronation.

After the box, made by Craig Nesbit of Fabvent, was lowered into the hole, those that had contributed items in attendance took it in turns to add soil to the sound of the piper from Spittal, Kerry Guerin.

It contained hundreds of current Spittal photos, Secret Spittal Books, text from the Berwick Mayor and councillors, contributions from Scouts, Guides, Brownies and Spittal Improvement Trust, packaging, household bills, a knitted gull from the Spittal Knit and Natter Group, newspapers and many more diverse items.

Left, the hole was dug by Chris Taylor, of Taylor Garden Services. Right, he and Craig Nesbit lowered the box into the hole with two school children.Left, the hole was dug by Chris Taylor, of Taylor Garden Services. Right, he and Craig Nesbit lowered the box into the hole with two school children.
The hole was dug in the pouring rain the day before by Chris Taylor, of Taylor Garden Services, Spittal.

All the children were given a memory card of the event printed by Shiel and Morrison of Spittal.

