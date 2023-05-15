The Spittal Improvement Trust Heritage Group organised the time capsule, to be opened in 2073, to mark the King’s coronation.

After the box, made by Craig Nesbit of Fabvent, was lowered into the hole, those that had contributed items in attendance took it in turns to add soil to the sound of the piper from Spittal, Kerry Guerin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It contained hundreds of current Spittal photos, Secret Spittal Books, text from the Berwick Mayor and councillors, contributions from Scouts, Guides, Brownies and Spittal Improvement Trust, packaging, household bills, a knitted gull from the Spittal Knit and Natter Group, newspapers and many more diverse items.

Left, the hole was dug by Chris Taylor, of Taylor Garden Services. Right, he and Craig Nesbit lowered the box into the hole with two school children.

The hole was dug in the pouring rain the day before by Chris Taylor, of Taylor Garden Services, Spittal.