Tide swamps car parked on Holy Island causeway

The Coastguard is reminding drivers that Holy Island causeway isn't a place to park, after a car was swamped by the tide today.

The car was parked on the causeway but this afternoon's incoming tide soon saw it past its wheel arches in the North Sea.

Alarmingly, Humber Coastguard believes a cycling guide book gives information that a turning spot on the causeway is actually a parking place and drivers are leaving their cars without checking the safe crossing times.

A spokeswoman said: "It appears there's a book out there that gives directions that the turning spot is a parking place. We're attempting to see if we can get the information corrected, if that's what people are following.

"We believe sat navs may also indicate that this is a parking area. We would urge people to be cautious."

It is the latest in a series of incidents involving vehicles being caught out by the tide in the last few months.

Coastguard rescue teams responded to two vehicles parked and cut off by the tide on Good Friday.

Earlier in April, two people were rescued from the roof of their car on the causeway.

In March, two people had to be rescued from the refuge box when their van was partially submerged.