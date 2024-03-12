Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fair is an essential date for local business owners as over 100 representatives and delegates will be exhibiting at this year’s event from a vast array of organisations including trade suppliers, tourist attractions, business services, public sector organisations and more.

Notable exhibitors include Visit Northumberland, Shortridge, Northumberland National Park, Bari Tea and Remondis UK.

The event is targeted at holiday properties, hotels, restaurants and cafés, and welcomes anyone with an interest in the local tourism and hospitality industries to meet and network with people in each business. It’s an opportunity to discover new suppliers, collect information for visitors and learn about developments in this huge local industry.

The free event is on March 20 at Willowburn Leisure Centre in Alnwick. Doors open to visitors at 10am and close at 2pm.