Tickets are selling fast for this year's Berwick Literary Festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
Running from October 12 to 15, there will be a mix of live events in town centre venues and Zoom events.
Bookings were expected to be busy for well-known names like Alexander McCall Smith, Rachel Joyce (author of the ‘Harold Fry’ books) and crime writer Mari Hannah, but there is strong interest in every subject on the programme.
Anyone who has not already booked tickets is urged to do so now to avoid disappointment.
Festival director Michael Gallico said: “It's an event for local people that also brings in a lot of visitors because we offer a huge range of subjects that celebrate our theme of ‘Words – written, spoken, performed’.
“History, about Roman Scotland or King James VI & I or the Second World War, attracts one audience, poetry another, whether read by new voices published by Bloodaxe Books or by Archbishop Rowan Williams. Dystopian fiction sounds a daunting topic, but it’s on the GCSE syllabus and George Orwell’s 1984 fits the description too.
“The great joy of a programme like ours is discovering new writers and subjects that wouldn’t normally come one’s way, so why not try one more ‘sounds interesting’ session?
The full programme and booking details are at www.berwickliteraryfestival.com – tickets will be on sale in the Corner House Cafe on the Saturday and Sunday (October 14 and 15) and even on the door on the day, but a seat cannot be guaranteed.
At the same time, the festival will be running special events at all the schools in the Berwick Partnership.
From puppet shows for early years to journalism workshops for senior classes and a computer games workshop on the Saturday, about 800 young people are expected to take part in what will be a busy and very special week.
Jennifer Heald, the festival’s co-ordinator, said: “The schools’ programme has sponsors but is also subsidised from ticket sales, so every ticket sold means we can do more for children every year.
“By enjoying yourself at one of our events you'll be supporting our children’s education.”