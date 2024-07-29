Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thropton WI members gathered recently to unveil their new centenary bench.

The chairman of the Northumberland Federation of WIs, Marj Read, had been invited to ‘cut the ribbons’ on the new seat.

The dedication plaque on the seat reads: ‘Donated to Thropton Village to mark the centenary of the Thropton WI 1922-2022 with help from Spar’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members had raised money to pay for the bench as part of their centenary project. The bench is made of recycled plastic and is therefore maintenance free. The nearby Spar shop met the cost of installation.

Members of Thropton WI with Spar manager, Gary Hixon and chair of Northumberland Federation of WIs, Marg Read.

Spar manager, Gary Hixon, said: “As a community retailer we are always very happy to support local groups and organisations, and we are delighted to contribute towards the new bench. The WI is a great institution which gives a great deal to the local community.”