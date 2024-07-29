Thropton WI unveils centenary seat
and live on Freeview channel 276
The chairman of the Northumberland Federation of WIs, Marj Read, had been invited to ‘cut the ribbons’ on the new seat.
The dedication plaque on the seat reads: ‘Donated to Thropton Village to mark the centenary of the Thropton WI 1922-2022 with help from Spar’.
Members had raised money to pay for the bench as part of their centenary project. The bench is made of recycled plastic and is therefore maintenance free. The nearby Spar shop met the cost of installation.
Spar manager, Gary Hixon, said: “As a community retailer we are always very happy to support local groups and organisations, and we are delighted to contribute towards the new bench. The WI is a great institution which gives a great deal to the local community.”
WI secretary, Chris Butterworth, who helped organise the project, said it was a way of remembering past WI members and those who had contributed to village life.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.