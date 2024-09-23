A great variety of events took place at this year’s event.
Along with the usual craft and horticultural exhibits, there was a falconry display, giant tortoises, children's races, Cumberland wrestling, a fell race, Alnwick Playhouse Band, the Rothbury Pipe Band, who piped the fell runners to the start of the race, and much more.
Along with a magician and Duke Cowboy, Todd Various provided a hilarious performance, but his assistant from the audience, Alfie, stole the show.
Here’s a look at the day in pictures. Photos are by Susan Barwood.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.