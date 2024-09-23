Thropton Show hailed a success for Coquetdale community

By Lauren Coulson
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 18:47 BST
Thropton’s community gathered to enjoy the annual village show.

A great variety of events took place at this year’s event.

Along with the usual craft and horticultural exhibits, there was a falconry display, giant tortoises, children's races, Cumberland wrestling, a fell race, Alnwick Playhouse Band, the Rothbury Pipe Band, who piped the fell runners to the start of the race, and much more.

Along with a magician and Duke Cowboy, Todd Various provided a hilarious performance, but his assistant from the audience, Alfie, stole the show.

Here’s a look at the day in pictures. Photos are by Susan Barwood.

Thropton Show was hailed a success.

Thropton Show was hailed a success.

Piping the Fell Runners to the starting line.

Piping the Fell Runners to the starting line.

Second prize tray of vegetables.

Second prize tray of vegetables.

Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band.

Alnwick Playhouse Concert Band.

