Three point plan for a proposed Tweed Valley Railway

Restoration of rail services between St Boswells and Berwick upon Tweed is heading down the track, a meeting will be told next week.
By Paul Kelly
Published 26th May 2023, 16:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:52 BST

The Tweed Valley Railway Campaign group believe the proposed route is central to the strategic growth and sustainable low-carbon future of both the Scottish Borders and north Northumberland.

Since being awarded a first community grant from the Cheviot Community Fund, the volunteer-led campaign has built up awareness and attracted strong support from along the proposed route and beyond with more than 300 supporters now on-board.

The campaigners have met with elected community representatives in Berwick-upon-Tweed, Coldstream, Kelso, Sprouston and St Boswells.

Members of the Tweed Valley Railway Campaign group have met with Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.Members of the Tweed Valley Railway Campaign group have met with Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.
They are also engaging with regional councils and transport officials on both sides of the border – including the former UK Secretary of State for Transport, now Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Campaign chairman James Boulton and treasurer Ian Aitchison are to provide an update on the campaign at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council’s Cheviot Area Partnership on Wednesday, May 31.

And a three-point plan will be revealed with the aims to ‘gauge support’, ‘carry out a feasibility study’ and ‘build it’.

Mr Boulton said: “Extending the existing rail network east from St Boswells to Berwick-upon-Tweed will build upon the proven success of the Borders Railway and provide enormous benefits and opportunities for businesses, communities and individuals.

A graphic by the Tweed Valley Railway Campaign group showing the proposed route.A graphic by the Tweed Valley Railway Campaign group showing the proposed route.
A graphic by the Tweed Valley Railway Campaign group showing the proposed route.

“We have established strong working relations with other rail campaigns groups to share best practice.

“This included meeting the Rail Action Group East of Scotland (RAGES) at Reston and presenting to the South East Northumberland Rail Users Group (SENRUG) in Morpeth.

“Both these campaigning groups have enjoyed success this last year with the opening of Reston Station and government funding approval to open the Northumberland Line next summer.”

Speaking earlier this year, campaign secretary Gus Russell said: “If we can achieve our goal, Berwick and other communities will benefit from an increase in tourism – as well as better public transport access to work, healthcare and education.”

Campaigners cite the opening of Reston railway station last year as an example of how investment in rail can attract investment, with plans now to build hundreds of new homes at that location.

More information about the campaign can be found at www.tweedvalleyrailway.co.uk

