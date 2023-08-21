News you can trust since 1854
Three people in inflatable dinghy rescued by Berwick RNLI

An inflatable dinghy with three people on board that was being blown out to sea has been rescued by Berwick RNLI.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Aug 2023, 17:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 17:55 BST
The Berwick RNLI crew heading out to Spittal. Picture by Alan Hughes.The Berwick RNLI crew heading out to Spittal. Picture by Alan Hughes.
The Berwick RNLI crew heading out to Spittal. Picture by Alan Hughes.

A statement on its Facebook page says that its inshore lifeboat was launched at 3.23pm this afternoon (Monday) at the request of the UK Coastguard.

It adds: “An inflatable dinghy that was tethered to the shore on Spittal beach had broke free and was being blown out to sea on a fresh westerly breeze.

“Our ILB intercepted the inflatable about half a mile from Spittal beach with three persons onboard.

“They were returned to the shore into the care of Berwick Coastguard rescue team.”

