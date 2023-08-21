The Berwick RNLI crew heading out to Spittal. Picture by Alan Hughes.

A statement on its Facebook page says that its inshore lifeboat was launched at 3.23pm this afternoon (Monday) at the request of the UK Coastguard.

It adds: “An inflatable dinghy that was tethered to the shore on Spittal beach had broke free and was being blown out to sea on a fresh westerly breeze.

“Our ILB intercepted the inflatable about half a mile from Spittal beach with three persons onboard.