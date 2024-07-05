Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trio of businesses have committed their future to Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth.

Phase Eight, The Morpeth Larder and The Jewellers Guild have all signed lease renewals to continue their stay at the shopping centre.

Since opening 13 years ago, The Morpeth Larder has earned a reputation as one of Northumberland’s premier coffee shops, eateries and delicatessens – serving fresh scones, cakes, traybakes and much more from its extensive menu.

David Robinson, managing director of The Morpeth Larder, said: “Sanderson Arcade offers good footfall, good parking and a good trading environment.

“We have grown as a business year on year and I would like to thank all of our staff and customers, old and new, for their support.

“From our delicatessen to our wide and varied menu as a coffee shop, we can offer something for everyone.”

Among its many services, family-run business The Jewellers Guild helps customers to design, create and restore heirlooms handed down through generations.

It has been part of the Arcade line-up since the centre opened in November 2009.

Arron Sayer, area manager, said: “There is a really nice community feel to the centre and the people here in Morpeth are really nice.

“The White Company and Oliver Bonas have recently joined the line-up, so the centre is going from strength to strength.”

Sharon Latimer – regional support manager for TFG, which owns Phase Eight and sells a wide range of contemporary clothing and accessories for women – added: “We love it here and are very happy to be extending our stay at Sanderson Arcade.”

Lottie Thompson, centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, said: “All three of the businesses provide a vital service here at our centre and we are thrilled that they have decided to extend their stay with us, and I am sure all of their customers will also welcome the news too.”

The centre will be celebrating its 15th birthday in November and there are a number of ways in which the anniversary will be marked. Details will be revealed in due course.