Thousands turn up for Mad Hatter's Tea Party in Blyth

Blyth Town Council welcomed more than 2,000 people into Ridley Park for its free, annual Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Easter Egg Hunt.

The Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Councillor Margaret Richardson was joined by a variety of colourful characters from Carol’s books including the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts and Alice herself.

The town’s RNLI station were also represented as were Northumbria Police and Police Cadets.

Hundreds of children took part in the organised activities including an Easter Egg Hunt, a colouring competition and a decorate the egg competition.

There were also carnival eides and craft stalls.

Cllr Richardson said: “This was another successful free event from Blyth Town Council.

"The weather was great and so many people contributed in many different ways.

"I’d like to thank Asda Blyth, Leading Link, Mister Ridleys Parlour, and everyone for coming as it was an egg-stra special and fabulous event.”

1. Mad Hatter’s Tea Party It was a fair cop! Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

2. Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Some children make use of the face painting. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

3. Mad Hatter’s Tea Party Northumbria Police were among the organisations at the party. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales

4. Mad Hatter’s Tea Party There was plenty to keep children entertained at the event. Photo: Steve Brock Photo Sales