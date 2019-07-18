Thousands take part in The Mighty Hike from Alnwick Castle to Bamburgh Castle and raise £600,000
An astonishing £600,000 has been raised by walkers who took part in a charity trek between the majestic castles of Alnwick and Bamburgh.
The Mighty Hike for Macmillan Cancer Support challenged an incredible 2,300 participants from far and wide to a 26-mile coastal trek taking in the likes of Alnmouth, Craster, Embleton and Seahouses.
Waves of participants, who each raised a minimum of £250, set off at 20 minute intervals on a beautiful sunny day earlier this month.
The fastest walkers finished around seven hours while the slowest took more than 12.
It was part of a series of one-day hiking marathons all over the UK.
Macmillan Cancer Support provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer. It also looks at the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have, and campaigns for better cancer care. Its goal is to reach and improve the lives of everyone living with cancer in the UK.
In Northumberland around 2,142 cases of cancer are diagnosed each year and £52,300 of Macmillan grants were issued in the county in 2018 alone.
A Macmillan spokesman said: “We can’t thank our hikers enough for the incredible fundraising they have done to help fund services just like these.”
The event was organised by Threshold Sports who arranged all operational aspects of the hike including route planning, health and safety, and venue logistics.
Entries are open for next year’s event on July 4, 2020. For more information visit www.macmillan.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising-events/event-detail/1887/northumberlandcoastmightyhike2020