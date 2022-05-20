Thousands of free tickets available for jubilee celebrations at Alnwick Castle

The Queen with the Duchess of Northumberland and Alan Shearer on a visit to Alnwick in 2011.

An extended weekend of fun-filled events gets underway when The Duke of Northumberland will light a commemorative beacon on the roof of Alnwick Castle at 9.45pm on June 2 to mark Her Majesty’s 70-year reign.

The Duke’s Piper will also play ‘Diu Regnare’ a unique tune specially written for the occasion, while the BBC beacon lighting programme will also be broadcast live on the big screen.

Throughout the bank holiday weekend, Barneyside picnic area in the castle grounds will be open free of charge for people to enjoy the jubilee events live from London, including Trooping the Colour, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant and the Platinum Party at the Palace.

Carousel rides will be available on June 2-3 and family films and archive footage will play each day.

The main event takes place on the evening of Saturday, June 4 when Platinum Party at The Palace will be broadcast live on the big screen. With a line-up of world-class entertainers, it promises to be a thrilling evening of family fun, featuring global pop stars, opera singers, a live orchestra, and TV and film personalities who will celebrate some of the most significant cultural moments from the Queen’s reign.

Three thousand free tickets are available for the Platinum Party at the Palace Outdoor screening at Alnwick Castle, where local people can come together to celebrate this memorable event and bring their own picnic or enjoy a variety of food and drink stalls including hog roast, Greek gyros, beer tent, and a Pimms and Prosecco bus.

Jubilee face painting will add to the festivities and jubilee memorabilia will be on sale.

What is on?

Thursday, June 2

The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour)

More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional Parade to mark the Queen’s official birthday. The parade begins at Horse

Guards at 10am and will finish by 12.25pm with the fly-past by the Royal Air Force taking place at 1pm.

Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting

Over 1,500 beacons will be lit across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth to mark the start of the jubilee celebrations. Open to the public from 8.30pm, the BBC’s coverage of the Platinum Jubilee Beacon Lighting will play on the big screen. The Duke’s Piper will be playing at 9.35pm, followed by the lighting of the beacon at 9.45pm.

Saturday, June 4

Platinum Party at the Palace

This exclusive concert takes place at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Queen becoming the first British monarch to reach the milestone of seven decades on the throne. Gates open at 6pm with the concert scheduled to take place 8pm-10.30pm.

Sunday, June 5 (times TBC)

Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The people’s pageant will be aimed at celebrating not only the Queen’s service but the population of the UK and the Commonwealth. More than 6,000 military personnel, performers, key workers and volunteers will unite to tell the story of the seven decades in the awe-inspiring festival of creativity, combining pomp and ceremony, street arts, theatre, music, circus and costumes.

TICKETS