Tens of thousands of energy efficiency upgrades have been installed in Northumberland homes since a government scheme to fight fuel poverty was launched, recent figures show.

The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) was introduced in 2013 to tackle fuel poverty and help reduce carbon emissions across Great Britain.

It requires some energy suppliers to help poorer and more vulnerable households to heat their homes, including installing insulation or upgrading a heating system.

Recent figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show 27,485 ECO measures have been installed in Northumberland since the scheme launched in 2013.

Energy regulator Ofgem recently increased the energy price cap by 2%, taking the energy bill for the average household paying by direct debit for gas and electricity from £1,720 to £1,755 per year.

Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at National Energy Action, said: "When delivered well, energy saving schemes like the ECO have made a huge positive difference to vulnerable people, helping to keep homes warmer for less money.

"Despite this, recent increases in energy bills mean a warm home remains unaffordable for millions of households.”

The increase in energy costs comes despite wholesale prices falling by 2% in the three months prior to Ofgem’s latest price cap decision.

However, standing charges – the figure consumers pay per day to have energy supplied to their homes – are set to rise by 4% for electricity and 14% for gas, or 7p a day, mainly driven by the Government’s expansion of the £150 Warm Home Discount.

Fuel Poverty Action spokesperson Jonathan Bean said: "Unaffordable energy is forcing millions of us to ration our heating and suffer in cold homes in winter. This is especially dangerous for older and disabled people.”

Minister for Energy Consumers Martin McCluskey said: "We are taking urgent action to support vulnerable families this winter, expanding the £150 Warm Home Discount to more than six million families, which helps one in five households with their energy bills.

"In the coming weeks, we will be announcing details of the biggest home upgrade programme in British history to improve up to five million homes, making them cheaper and cleaner to run.”