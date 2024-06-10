The tribute was held to celebrate the life of the TV chef, who died in February at the age of 66, after he was diagnosed with cancer.

George Jobson, 71, from Newcastle, organised and led the Dave Day memorial ride from the north, which saw riders from across the North East join the London convoy on June 8, as a nod to the Hairy Biker’s heritage and to further help fundraise for Cancer Research.

The entire event saw 46,128 bikers take to the motorways, with the North East group starting at the Holiday Inn at Seaton Burn before heading south on the A1 to West Denton roundabout, then west on the A69 to Carlisle, then past Carlisle Airport and finally down the M6 to Southwaite.

George said: “It was part emotional, very emotional. Everywhere we went, from the flyover bridges, the walkover bridges, the sides of the roadways, the roundabout, everywhere, from Seaton Burn to Barrow-in-Furness was lined up with crowds and crowds of people waving, clapping and waving flags, the whole lot. It was unbelievable.

"They wanted us to go down to Burton services over the M6 and then come back north because of traffic congestion. When we pulled in there must have been 26,000 bikes in there and we all left together to go. 15 miles of riding between lanes of cars filtering, but we got there, and the town was just so electric and buzzing. It was an experience I shall never ever forget.”

1 . Dave Day Memorial Ride Thousands of bikers took to the roads in a mass motorbike ride to Dave Myer's hometown. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2 . Dave Day Memorial Ride George Jobson (right) planned the event from Seaton Burn to allow North East riders to participate in the memorial ride. Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3 . Dave Day Memorial Ride Dave Day celebration at Barrow-in-Furness. Photo: submitted Photo Sales