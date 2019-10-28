Thousands more raised for brave little Willow as her hair begins to grow back

She has faced radiotherapy and chemotherapy and lost some of her hair. However, at the beginning of October, she rang a bell to signify finishing her radiotherapy treatment.

Since ringing the bell, her dad Graeme Dodd has noticed some of her hair growing back.

Willow is continuing her brave fight with cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in the year Will Dodd, Willow’s uncle, set up a Go Fund Me page to help the family with the costs of caring for Willow and her brothers during the holidays as Graeme had to come out of work. That page has now raised over £6,000 of a £500 target.

Since then, local businesses and members of the public have come together to raise money for Willow.

On Saturday, October 19, a cheque of £2,000 was presented by Eglingham W.I. President, Brenda Robertson, to the family at Graeme’s place of work – The Tankerville Arms.

A spokeswoman for Eglingham W.I. said: “Initially, there was to be a raffle held at a coffee morning but due to the generosity of local businesses donating some amazing and unusual prizes including the designing and printing of the raffle tickets, we realised we needed to up the scale of the raffle.

Willow's parents, Karla Heathcote and Graeme Dodd received the donation at The Tankerville Arms, Eglingham.

“Besides Eglingham W.I. members selling tickets, W.I. members within the Cheviot Group and also Hepple, all did their bit.

“By the time the raffle prizes were drawn, two thousand tickets had been sold.”

Dad Graeme and Mum Karla Heathcote are thankful for the generosity.

Graeme said: “It was great that they raised all that money in such a short time. We will be using some of it towards Christmas and the rest put into Willow’s ongoing funds to help her in the future as she could be left with side effects from the treatment.

Graeme and Karla have noticed some of Willow's hair growing back.

“Willow is doing great. She has some hair growing back and she is looking really well.

“Unfortunately they are bringing back another chemotherapy which they had taken off during radiotherapy and this one is known to make her quite ill so we just have to see how she manages it.”