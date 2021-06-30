Thousands join Brad McClelland's journey on Love Island
Thousands of fans have been keen to get an insight into Brad McClelland’s journey on Love Island.
The 26-year-old labourer from Amble has seen the biggest jump in Instagram followers since he entered the villa on Monday.
Self professed gym goer and coffee lover Brad started the show with 27,000 followers but now boasts 103,000 – the third highest out of the 11 contestants.
Before taking part in the shop, Nan’s boy Brad shared snaps of hill walking, breakfast of champions and lads’ holidays.
Love Island said if anyone needs a summer of love, it’s him. While he claimed he’s struggled to find love, he didn’t struggle to get the girls to step forward last night - as Faye, Sharon and Liberty all wanted to pair up with him
Brad’s social media accounts are now being managed by his friends while he is on Love Island.
