Thousands flock to Morpeth town centre to enjoy Christmas market and entertainment
Morpeth town centre was abuzz with activity over the weekend, as people flocked to enjoy a festive market, live entertainment, children’s rides and food stalls.
The whole of Bridge Street was closed off to traffic for two days, so visitors could wander freely among the many stalls and youngsters could enjoy the odd fairground ride.
There was a wide range of food and drink on sale, along with gifts, clothes, artwork, crafts and much more.
The town’s festive lights were also switched on on Thursday night, so as dusk fell and festive tunes belted out, the town had a genuine Christmassy feel to it.
Here are 12 pictures taken by Anne Hopper of the fun-packed festivities: