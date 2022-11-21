Morpeth town centre was abuzz with activity over the weekend, as people flocked to enjoy a festive market, live entertainment, children’s rides and food stalls.

The whole of Bridge Street was closed off to traffic for two days, so visitors could wander freely among the many stalls and youngsters could enjoy the odd fairground ride.

There was a wide range of food and drink on sale, along with gifts, clothes, artwork, crafts and much more.

The town’s festive lights were also switched on on Thursday night, so as dusk fell and festive tunes belted out, the town had a genuine Christmassy feel to it.

Here are 12 pictures taken by Anne Hopper of the fun-packed festivities:

1. Live music A series of musicians entertained the crowds over the weekend, many playing festive music to get people in the mood for Christmas!

2. Bridge Street, which was closed to traffic for the weekend, was packed with stalls.

3. Spotlight on local businesses Many of the stands were taken up by independent traders and Northumberland firms, such as Tweed Valley Distilling Company.

4. Time for a pit stop Part of Bridge Street and the Market Place was given over to benches and seats, so people could enjoy a bite to eat and a hot drink.