Morpeth has started its countdown to Christmas with two days of festive markets, entertainment and food stalls in the town centre.

Thousands flock to Morpeth town centre to enjoy Christmas market and entertainment

Morpeth town centre was abuzz with activity over the weekend, as people flocked to enjoy a festive market, live entertainment, children’s rides and food stalls.

By Amanda Bourn
37 minutes ago

The whole of Bridge Street was closed off to traffic for two days, so visitors could wander freely among the many stalls and youngsters could enjoy the odd fairground ride.

There was a wide range of food and drink on sale, along with gifts, clothes, artwork, crafts and much more.

The town’s festive lights were also switched on on Thursday night, so as dusk fell and festive tunes belted out, the town had a genuine Christmassy feel to it.

Here are 12 pictures taken by Anne Hopper of the fun-packed festivities:

1. Live music

A series of musicians entertained the crowds over the weekend, many playing festive music to get people in the mood for Christmas!

Photo: Anne Hopper

2.

Bridge Street, which was closed to traffic for the weekend, was packed with stalls.

Photo: Anne Hopper

3. Spotlight on local businesses

Many of the stands were taken up by independent traders and Northumberland firms, such as Tweed Valley Distilling Company.

Photo: Anne Hopper

4. Time for a pit stop

Part of Bridge Street and the Market Place was given over to benches and seats, so people could enjoy a bite to eat and a hot drink.

Photo: Anne Hopper

Morpeth