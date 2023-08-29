Thousands of spectators visited Glendale Show, near Wooler, on Bank Holiday Monday.

The event is the largest of its kind in north Northumberland and there was plenty of entertainment on offer for the whole family.

There are almost 80 sheep classes, several cattle classes along with the ever-popular goat, donkey, and horse classes, as well as the dog show.

Around the showfield were over 200 trade stands, chainsaw carving and a bandstand hosting a variety of bands.

The horticultural and industrial marquee was a highlight with produce ranging from jams and cakes to vegetables and flowers, photography, walking sticks and a multitude of classes for children.

1 . Glendale Show 1 Champion of Champions Dallas Allen.

2 . Glendale Show 2 Winner of the young handler trophy.

3 . Glendale Show 3 Ruth Allen was presented with the ASAO centenary sash.

4 . Glendale Show 4 Horses from Marshall Meadows Farm, near Berwick.