News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Glendale Show 2023.Glendale Show 2023.
Glendale Show 2023.

Thousands flock to annual Glendale Show in Wooler

Thousands of spectators visited Glendale Show, near Wooler, on Bank Holiday Monday.
By Ian Smith
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:24 BST

The event is the largest of its kind in north Northumberland and there was plenty of entertainment on offer for the whole family.

There are almost 80 sheep classes, several cattle classes along with the ever-popular goat, donkey, and horse classes, as well as the dog show.

Around the showfield were over 200 trade stands, chainsaw carving and a bandstand hosting a variety of bands.

The horticultural and industrial marquee was a highlight with produce ranging from jams and cakes to vegetables and flowers, photography, walking sticks and a multitude of classes for children.

Champion of Champions Dallas Allen.

1. Glendale Show 1

Champion of Champions Dallas Allen. Photo: Glendale Show

Photo Sales
Winner of the young handler trophy.

2. Glendale Show 2

Winner of the young handler trophy. Photo: Glendale Show

Photo Sales
Ruth Allen was presented with the ASAO centenary sash.

3. Glendale Show 3

Ruth Allen was presented with the ASAO centenary sash. Photo: Glendale Show

Photo Sales
Horses from Marshall Meadows Farm, near Berwick.

4. Glendale Show 4

Horses from Marshall Meadows Farm, near Berwick. Photo: Glendale Show

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WoolerNorthumberland