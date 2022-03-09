Thousands donated in Morpeth to help Ukraine refugees

Les Sage with Coun David Bawn, Mayor of Morpeth, and his daughters.

Its members were assisted by Morpeth Rotarians, various friends of Morpeth Lions and other volunteers, which meant that the town was well covered between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Saturday.

They said it was obvious that a number of people have been touched by the tragic pictures and news broadcasts from Ukraine as total of £6,781 was collected.

In addition, other donations have been promised to swell this amount and it is hoped that the final total will reach £10,000.

Collectors at the ready.

The money will be forwarded to Lions Clubs International Federation (LCIF), which has launched a Ukraine Crisis Appeal to provide funds for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

LCIF, of which the Lions Club of Morpeth is a part, is a non-political service organisation with 1.4 million members in more than 200 countries.

Morpeth Lions President Les Sage said: “We are grateful to our friends in Morpeth Rotary Club and all other volunteer collectors.

“The Mayor (Coun David Bawn) greatly assisted us in obtaining a street collection licence, whilst Contact Mental Health generously allowed us to use its premises as a base.

“The sum raised will make a real difference in easing the suffering of the thousands of refugees fleeing their homeland. LCIF have significant experience of stewarding resources as a result of previous disaster appeals and, most importantly, they are able to act urgently to provide immediate relief.

“Lions donations are not used to duplicate efforts of NGOs and will not be given to the Ukraine government. This is entirely to assist the refugees.

“Morpeth Lions will account for every penny donated as no administration costs are deducted by them.”

Financial donations could also be given at the Town Hall, where items were being collected for the refugees, by means of putting money in a bucket. This contributed £1,200.