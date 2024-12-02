The church was transformed into a winter wonderland of over 55 festively decorated trees for the festival, which took place from November 29 until December 1 and included Christmas carols, festive readings and a classic Christmas medley programme delivered by organist Philip Bourne.

The trees were sponsored and decorated by a variety of community groups, including local businesses, schools, charities and organisations.

Speaking about the festival, Reverend Christian Mitchell (Mitch) of St Michael’s Church said: “We've got trees that have been decorated by organisations, charities, schools from across the town, and it's just a really lovely occasion.

“There's a wonderful smell as you come into the church with the smell of Christmas trees and that, the look of joy on people's faces when they come in is something to behold.”

Pictures by Jane Coltman Photography.

