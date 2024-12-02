Thousands attended inaugural Christmas Tree Festival at St Michael's Church in Alnwick

By Lauren Coulson
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 17:07 BST
Over 1,900 people attended St Michael’s Church in Alnwick over three days to enjoy a stunning display of Christmas trees and support their community.

The church was transformed into a winter wonderland of over 55 festively decorated trees for the festival, which took place from November 29 until December 1 and included Christmas carols, festive readings and a classic Christmas medley programme delivered by organist Philip Bourne.

The trees were sponsored and decorated by a variety of community groups, including local businesses, schools, charities and organisations.

Speaking about the festival, Reverend Christian Mitchell (Mitch) of St Michael’s Church said: “We've got trees that have been decorated by organisations, charities, schools from across the town, and it's just a really lovely occasion.

“There's a wonderful smell as you come into the church with the smell of Christmas trees and that, the look of joy on people's faces when they come in is something to behold.”

Pictures by Jane Coltman Photography.

It was a great success at St Michael's church for their Christmas Tree Festival.

It was a great success at St Michael's church for their Christmas Tree Festival. Photo: Jane Coltman

Northumberland Skills.

Northumberland Skills. Photo: Jane Coltman

St Michael's Christmas Tree Festival.

St Michael's Christmas Tree Festival. Photo: Jane Coltman

Mayor Geoff Watson with the Harry Hotspur School tree.

Mayor Geoff Watson with the Harry Hotspur School tree. Photo: Jane Coltman

