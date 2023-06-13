With more than 8,000 visitors attending the venue in Northumberland, as well as being a showcase for the industry, it was a platform for much discussion and debate.

Hosted by J E Woodman and Son at Bradford House Farm near Ponteland, the event included a tour of the 930-acre farm.

Many northern younger farmers took part in the Next Generation Shepherd Competition, sponsored by Vickers & Barrass and Darlington Farmers’ Auction Mart.

From left, Vickers & Barrass managing director Adam Barrass, Michael Hogg and Viv Lewis.

The winner of the Ali Johnson Perpetual Trophy was Michael Hogg from Washington. Second place was awarded to Ben Graham from Longwitton and third to Oliver Dean from Brampton.

The trade show represented all sectors of the industry – from machinery and technology to genetics and breed societies. Prizes were awarded to indoor and outdoor trade stands, breeders and breed society stands, as well as the Wool on the Hoof competition. There was also a well-attended seminar programme.

Viv Lewis, chair of the NSA Northern Region and NSA North Sheep, said: “The whole team has worked seamlessly. It’s been brilliant to see so many people at the event, getting to meet with people that in some cases we haven’t seen in quite some time.

