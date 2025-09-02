The North East Dog Festival welcomed thousands of visitors and their dogs at the weekend. Picture by Ben Heward Images.placeholder image
The North East Dog Festival welcomed thousands of visitors and their dogs at the weekend. Picture by Ben Heward Images.

Thousands attend 10th anniversary of The North East Dog Festival in Northumberland

By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:08 BST
The North East Dog Festival marked its 10th anniversary in style at the weekend with the Kirkley Hall site near Ponteland welcoming thousands of visitors and their dogs for two days of activities, displays, shopping and celebration.

Visitors enjoyed spectacular main arena displays from The Drakes of Hazard, Kipperridge Gundogs and TV star Chloé Nerina Fuller with her Super Spaniels.

Across the site, crowds took part in have-a-go activities such as agility, flyball, scentwork, hoopers and mantrailing, while new features like the Clever K9 Ring and Breeds, Bants & Brains proved to be popular new additions.

Festival directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the success of this year’s festival.

“The weather held out for us, with this year selling out of trade stand space and adding new additions to the show field. Affordable family tickets meant people could enjoy a packed two days.

“This festival was created by just the two of us and we are incredibly proud to have grown its reputation across the country – bringing together an amazing community of exhibitors, visitors and supporters.”

There were plenty of activities for dogs to enjoy.

The North East Dog Festival 2025

There were plenty of activities for dogs to enjoy. Photo: Ben Heward Images

The festival welcomed thousands of visitors and their dogs at the weekend.

The North East Dog Festival 2025

The festival welcomed thousands of visitors and their dogs at the weekend. Photo: Ben Heward Images

An action photograph from this year's festival.

The North East Dog Festival 2025

An action photograph from this year's festival. Photo: Ben Heward Images

Fire service personnel were in attendance.

The North East Dog Festival 2025

Fire service personnel were in attendance. Photo: Ben Heward Images

