Visitors enjoyed spectacular main arena displays from The Drakes of Hazard, Kipperridge Gundogs and TV star Chloé Nerina Fuller with her Super Spaniels.

Across the site, crowds took part in have-a-go activities such as agility, flyball, scentwork, hoopers and mantrailing, while new features like the Clever K9 Ring and Breeds, Bants & Brains proved to be popular new additions.

Festival directors Rebecca Ashworth Earle and Dawn Oliver Doyle said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the success of this year’s festival.

“The weather held out for us, with this year selling out of trade stand space and adding new additions to the show field. Affordable family tickets meant people could enjoy a packed two days.

“This festival was created by just the two of us and we are incredibly proud to have grown its reputation across the country – bringing together an amazing community of exhibitors, visitors and supporters.”

