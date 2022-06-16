The Blyth Live Festival returns on Saturday (June 18) and is headlined by Boyzlife, a group comprising of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden.
In support will be talented singer songwriter Imogen, folk rockers Candi’s Dog, first class party band Emerald Thieves, The Rock Choir, cover band Nelson Park, 60’s sounds from F.A.B., acoustic sounds from the four-piece Work in Progress, and the Jen Stevens Duo.
As well as the musical attractions, the festival will have an array of street theatre, food from the county’s finest food suppliers and a family activity area which will keep all ages entertained.
The fun starts at 10am with the first act on stage at noon and will continue until around 9pm.
The event will be compared by popular BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Steffen Peddie.
Parking will be available free by following the event parking signs.
The event has been put on following support from Blyth Town Council who are expecting upwards of 15,000 people to the event.
Warren Taylor, Blyth Town Council Mayor said; “Once again, we are putting Blyth on the map by attracting top quality acts to the town and thanks to the Town Council, there is no charge to the public for what will be a great family day out.”