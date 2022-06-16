Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy will be performing at Blyth Live Festival as part of Boyzlife.

The Blyth Live Festival returns on Saturday (June 18) and is headlined by Boyzlife, a group comprising of Boyzone’s Keith Duffy and Westlife’s Brian McFadden.

In support will be talented singer songwriter Imogen, folk rockers Candi’s Dog, first class party band Emerald Thieves, The Rock Choir, cover band Nelson Park, 60’s sounds from F.A.B., acoustic sounds from the four-piece Work in Progress, and the Jen Stevens Duo.

As well as the musical attractions, the festival will have an array of street theatre, food from the county’s finest food suppliers and a family activity area which will keep all ages entertained.

The fun starts at 10am with the first act on stage at noon and will continue until around 9pm.

The event will be compared by popular BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Steffen Peddie.

Parking will be available free by following the event parking signs.

The event has been put on following support from Blyth Town Council who are expecting upwards of 15,000 people to the event.