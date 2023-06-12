Hundreds of people enjoyed a traditional south east Northumberland event in the sunshine.

The annual celebration of North East mining history and heritage, the Northumberland Miners’ Picnic, marked its 159th year on Saturday.

Taking place at Woodhorn Museum, it included music, performance and arts and culture.

There was also includes drop in artist workshops in Woodhorn’s Cage Shop, rope knot demonstrations from a traditional skills community group from Blyth, and pop-up performances from The Blyth Tall Ship Sea Shanty Singers.

Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland, said: “We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day to celebrate the 159th Northumberland Miners’ Picnic.

“The sunshine brought over 2,000 people of all ages, and their canine friends, to Woodhorn Museum and the atmosphere was just fantastic from beginning to end.

“We welcomed lots of familiar faces, but it was very great to see lots of new people discovering the Northumberland Miners’ Picnic for the first time and watch families of three generations or more enjoy the festivities together.

“The cultural activities in the Pit Yard and outdoor areas of the museum proved very popular. GemArts’ mini mela was a burst of colour, dance and music, and Curious Arts’ Wildflower Walkabout Street Theatre brought a smile to everyone’s faces.

“It was incredibly poignant to mark the beginning of the picnic with the traditional miners’ memorial service and wreath laying, commemorating those communities who served the mining industry. The wreath laying, reflections, banners, and poignant brass band music, made for a powerful tribute to our mining ancestry.

“As ever, the music on the day was phenomenal. A real mix of contemporary, vintage and traditional tunes, delivered with skill and vigour, by collaborative choirs and international bands.

“Families also engaged with heritage through collections conservation and discovering North East Heritage Heroes through our interactive STEM Monuments Map.

“New to the picnic this year was a creative partnership with Ashington Town Council and Ashington schools. Local pupils were asked to create their own banners inspired by those seen at the miners’ picnic and the results are displayed in new banners across the site.

“They form a creative and colourful update to the museum site and homage to the long-standing mining tradition.

“Overall, it was a brilliant day and I’d like to thank each and every person who took part and attended the event. It's a huge undertaking and our contributors, staff, volunteers and partners work tirelessly to make it a great experience for all involved.

“I’m very proud that Museums Northumberland is able to keep this part of our county’s culture alive and, with our funders’ support, continue to offer this phenomenal free family experience.”

1 . Northumberland Miners’ Picnic 1 Crowds at the 2023 Northumberland Miners' Picnic. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Northumberland Miners’ Picnic 2 Curious Arts’ Wildflower Walkabout Street Theatre was among the popular attractions. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Northumberland Miners’ Picnic 3 The traditional miners’ memorial service and wreath laying. Those pictured include Ian Lavery MP; Rowan Brown, chief executive of Museums Northumberland; Michael Orde, chairman of Museums Northumberland; Diana Barkes, High Sheriff of Northumberland; Coun Catherine Seymour, Northumberland County Council's civic head. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Northumberland Miners’ Picnic 4 The performers included Northern Monkey Brass Band. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales