The event provides a vibrant celebration of agriculture, local culture and family fun. It was my first time at the show and I was immediately amazed at the size of the site and the diverse range of attractions on offer.

They were all covered in the preview article, but a few examples of what visitors of all ages could enjoy were as follows.

There was spectacular entertainment from the BROKE FMX stunt bike team, a captivating Mini Pony Show and an entertaining tractor parade.

Animal attractions included Giant Aldabra Tortoises, alpacas, goats, pigs and rabbits, and the KC Dog Show brought together hundreds of canine breeds.

There was live music throughout the day and the Cumberland & Westmorland Wrestling drew large crowds.

Agriculture remains at the heart of the show and visitors enjoyed impressive displays in the On Path Cattle Section and the youngsRPS Sheep Section.

Andrea Charlton, who lives in nearby Stocksfield, is a regular visitor to the show. She said: “The atmosphere is fantastic and it’s got everything you would expect from a county show.

“There are so many wonderful animals to see – from the giant tortoises to the owls.”

Sarah and William Walton, who live in the Ponteland area, said: “The Northumberland County Show is a great family day out and we’ve enjoyed the rides and seeing the range of animals, including the cattle.”

Show Secretary Kerry Robson leads the team and the show is a family effort as her daughter Ellie is the Assistant Show Secretary having joined on an apprenticeship and her husband and their two other daughters also help out. Ellie has already been recognised for her work with a rising star award.

Kerry thanked the show committee and the other volunteers, more than 100 in total, for their hard work in preparing for the show and making sure everything ran smoothly on the day.

She added: “It is a big operation, but everyone has come together – this also includes our entertainment, exhibitors, trade stands and sponsors – to put on a really good show this year and we’ve been rewarded with a fantastic attendance.

“From food providers to crafts, our aim is to include as many from Northumberland as possible.”

