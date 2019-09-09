This is when the Great North Run 2020 will take place to mark its 40th year
Great North Run organisers have confirmed the date for the 2020 event.
Following the success of the Simplyhealth Great North Run at the weekend, organisers have announced the date for next year’s event which will be the 40th year of the iconic run.
The race will take place on Sunday, September 13, 2020, and organisers Great Run have promised that it will bring a range of exciting new activities and experiences for runners and spectators to mark the milestone.
Those wanting to take part in next year’s event can enter the general ballot when it opens on Monday, January 6, 2020, with runners able to sign up to the reminder service for it in the meantime.
But those who want bypass the ballot and guarantee their place in GNR40, can do so by becoming a member through visiting the Great Run website.
In the New Year, organisers Great Run will be making the first announcement about what to expect from the 40th anniversary celebration of the Great North Run.
Meanwhile this year’s event has been hailed as one of the best yet, with around 58,000 runners taking part across the weekend, completing the Simplyhealth Great North 5k and Junior and Mini Great North Run on Tyneside, the Simplyhealth Great Tees 10K and Junior Mini in Teesside and Sunday’s Simplyhealth Great North Run.
While crowds of more than 200,000 lined the route of the Simplyhealth Great North Run all the way from Newcastle to South Shields.
Jayne Fearn, Simplyhealth Great Run lead, said: “It was truly inspiring to see so many runners of all ages and ability, taking on the challenge and pushing their own limits.”
Founder Brendan Foster said: “The Great North Run is an icon of the North, but it’s an icon that has been built by and for the people of the region.
“I have never seen this demonstrated as well as it was yesterday by the impressive number of spectators, and as always, our amazing runners.”
Sir Mo Farah won the race for a record sixth time, in 59:07 and Kenyan Brigid Kosgei set a Simplyhealth Great North Run record of 64.28.