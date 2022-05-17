Third time as Mayor of Morpeth for Alison

This is the third time in the civic role for Coun Alison Byard. The previous two times were 2015/16 and 2019/20.

Coun Jade Crawford was voted as Deputy Mayor by members at the Annual Meeting and Mayor Making of Morpeth Town Council in the Town Hall.

Also at the meeting, the Mayor for the previous two years, Coun David Bawn, revealed that all the fundraising events and activities during this period had raised more than £25,000 for Contact Morpeth Mental Health Group.

Coun Alison Byard, Mayor of Morpeth 2022/23. Picture by Ken Stait.

Instead of fundraising for one charity all year, Coun Byard will be fundraising for and raising awareness of a different Morpeth group or charity with every event and activity.

Her speech included the following: “I am honoured and delighted to be elected Mayor of Morpeth for the third time. I have just about recovered from the last time, but David (Bawn) has somehow managed to persuade me into doing it again.

“I would like to thank David for his marathon last two years as Mayor in such difficult times and congratulate him on achieving such an amazing total for Contact.

“I will have my husband Steve as my escort and I am delighted that we do have with us tonight Rev Anthony Oakley and his wife Pam from Morpeth Methodist Church. Anthony has very kindly agreed to be my Mayor's Chaplain.

“The Mayor represents the town and we are fortunate in the strength of our community life here in Morpeth. I look forward very much to visiting as many of the schools, groups and organisations as I can and inviting them in turn to visit me in the Mayor's Parlour.

“Please look out for all my events, make a donation or buy a ticket and bring your friends. I can't do it without you.”

Coun Bawn, who raised a total of £25,729.53 for the Morpeth mental health charity, said in his speech: “There are literally too many people to thank who have helped me in my time as Mayor, including the venues that have allowed us to hold events once Covid-19 restrictions eased.

“However, I must specially thank Tracey, Joanne and the Town Hall staff who have kept me right and kept my diary to get me to the right places I needed to be.

“I also need to specially thank the Mayoress of Morpeth Coun Betty Bawn and my mother for all her support.