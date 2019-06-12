Third instalment of Alwinton Summer Concerts starts this weekend

Alwinton Summer Concerts returns for an evening which offers a chance to experience wonderful music in a beautiful setting.

The Church of St Michael and All Angels will welcome visitors on Saturday, June 15, for an evening of celebration of music to suit all tastes, from the known to the lesser known, to the new and unknown.

Saturday’s main stars include, Pellingman’s Saraband – lutenist Jacob Heringman, and viol player Susanna Pell, along with tenor John Potter, to form The Lute Unbound.

Visitors can also attend a composers’ competition workshop, 2:00pm to 3:30pm.

For full details visit http://www.alwintonconcerts.org/