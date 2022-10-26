Residents at Scarbrough Court care home were visited by Cartier, a chestnut pinto American miniature pony.

Cartier was taken around the home, and stopped by some residents’ rooms so that they could meet, pet, and stroke him.

The home said the visit was a particular hit with residents suffering from dementia, as it helped to spark conversation and encouraged them to reminisce.

Cartier with 109-year-old resident Joe Dixon at Scarbrough Court.

Stacey Hunter, one of the home’s activities co-ordinators, said: “Cartier made everyone smile and relaxed as he loved resting his head on people’s laps or in their arms.

“Our residents loved meeting him and hearing all about him.

“It was a lovely day which certainly lifted everyone’s spirits.”

Scarbrough Court is run by the Royal Masonic Benevolent Institution, which provides residential care, nursing care and residential dementia support to older Freemasons, their families and the wider community at 17 homes in England and Wales.

Cartier with resident Margaret Dexter.