Theme announced for Blyth Town Carnival 2024 by new organisers but location unconfirmed
Leading Link was chosen by Blyth Town Council for the task of running the much-loved annual event.
The proposed theme for the 2024 carnival is ‘The Pirates Takeover’ and the event is set to feature children dressed as pirates, a 30-foot drivable pirate ship, and a lively atmosphere.
Due to redevelopment of Market Place the carnival will be held at a different site in the town this year, but a location has not yet been determined.
Chris Johnson, operations manager at Leading Link, said: “We envision transforming the carnival into a small 'festival village' where the community can actively participate and enjoy various performances and activities.
“Our aim is to showcase the rich talent of Blyth and create a memorable experience for attendees."
The introduction of different zones offering various activities, with themes such as ‘food’, ‘creative’, ‘be active’, and ‘challenge’, has also been proposed.
Julie Summers, events coordinator for Blyth Town Council, said: “We were delighted to award the planning of the carnival to Leading Link.
“They have excellent community credentials and a whole host of contacts that will ensure the success of the event.
“Despite ongoing works in the Market Square, we are committed to ensuring the continuity of the event.
“We have looked at potential new locations, including the Quayside and Ridley Park, and will decide soon on the venue which will offer the best possible experience for participants and attendees.”