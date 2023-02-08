Wave Theatre will tour their show From Loch Ness With Love regionally, starting in Sunderland on Tuesday, February 21, after a successful debuting of the play in Seaton Delaval last year.

The show is about a character who, while suffering from mental health difficulties, retreats to Loch Ness only for his problems to catch up to him.

Group member Richy Wilson, who wrote the play, said: “In the past I have written things like comedies and murder mysteries, which I've enjoyed doing, but I wanted to do something that had a bit more meaning.

The cast of From Loch Ness With Love during a dress rehearsal.

“I wanted to come up with a piece of theatre that would look at mental health issues that I have struggled with over the years and that other people may have struggled with as well.

“I also wanted to connect to the audience, so I had to find a balance between the drama and the information about the mental health side of things. But also I wanted some humour in there as well, and some entertainment.”

The theatre group has teamed up with the mental health charity Mind to promote the play and its message.

Richy said: “It is quite humbling that they think that we can go out there, put the show on, and that mental health awareness is spread through it.”

The play focuses on mental health.

In addition to the opener in Sunderland, the play will visit Seaton Delaval on February 22, Blyth on February 24, Stannington on February 25, and Cleadon on March 4.

Richy said: “It is going to be a big challenge actually, but it is exciting, I am looking forward to it, and I know the cast are looking forward to it.

Richy joined the group when it was founded in 2014.

The 52-year-old said: “We have no money, we have no budget as such, we just do it out of love for theatre.

Writer Richy Wilson said he tried to balance the play's serious subject matter with humour and entertainment.

“It just brings us back together every year like a theatre family who just want to put on the best show that they can.”