Building works have now started at Sanderson Arcade to reconfigure the space formally occupied by independent department store chain Sandersons to create a new unit that will house three new stores.

And it has been confirmed this week that The Works will be the third retailer taking space in the unit along with the already announced retailers Oliver Bonas and The White Company.

A spokesperson for The Works said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand-new store in Morpeth’s Sanderson Arcade, which is a hive of retail activity and a location we have had our eyes on for some time.

“At The Works, we aim to inspire our customers to read, learn, create and play, and our stores play a very important part in this. We can’t wait to welcome new customers from Morpeth and the surrounding areas through the doors of our newest store this summer.”

The new 1,758 sq ft store will create four new jobs.

Sanderson Arcade is owned and managed by the Sheffield-based property company Dransfield Properties.