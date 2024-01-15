A luxury lifestyle retailer will be opening its newest store at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth, it has been announced.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ranging from elevated essentials for your home and wardrobe to luxury gifts, a plethora of products will be available in The White Company premises at the shopping centre.

Founded in 1994, the company has more than 65 stores in the UK and Ireland – as well as a successful multi-channel operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Morpeth store will be located in a new shop unit opposite the M&S store at the centre. Work is due to start on the new unit at the end of January ready for a late spring/early summer opening.

The White Company will be opening its newest store at Sanderson Arcade.

Sarah King, director of property at The White Company, said: “We are delighted to be opening a store in Morpeth.

“The White Company thrives in market towns and this store location is a great fit for the business with Morpeth’s popular café culture, local heritage sites and areas of natural beauty attracting local shoppers and tourists visiting the area.”

Sanderson Arcade was developed by Yorkshire-based regeneration specialists Dransfield Properties and opened in 2009. It is still owned and managed by the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dransfield Properties managing director, James Shepherd, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have The White Company join our line-up here at Sanderson Arcade.