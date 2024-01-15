The White Company to open new store at Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth
Ranging from elevated essentials for your home and wardrobe to luxury gifts, a plethora of products will be available in The White Company premises at the shopping centre.
Founded in 1994, the company has more than 65 stores in the UK and Ireland – as well as a successful multi-channel operation.
The Morpeth store will be located in a new shop unit opposite the M&S store at the centre. Work is due to start on the new unit at the end of January ready for a late spring/early summer opening.
Sarah King, director of property at The White Company, said: “We are delighted to be opening a store in Morpeth.
“The White Company thrives in market towns and this store location is a great fit for the business with Morpeth’s popular café culture, local heritage sites and areas of natural beauty attracting local shoppers and tourists visiting the area.”
Sanderson Arcade was developed by Yorkshire-based regeneration specialists Dransfield Properties and opened in 2009. It is still owned and managed by the company.
Dransfield Properties managing director, James Shepherd, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have The White Company join our line-up here at Sanderson Arcade.
“We are home to a great range of fashion retailers already here, which the store will complement well. The White Company also offers a fantastic range for the home, which is something we know our shoppers have wanted to see more of at the centre.”