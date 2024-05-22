The team at The White Company in Morpeth.

The White Company has opened its new store at a shopping centre in Morpeth.

The luxury lifestyle retailer is located opposite M&S in Sanderson Arcade and stocks all of the brand’s current collections.

These include the full home and lifestyle offer, fragrance and well-being, day, lounge and sleepwear, as well as The Little White Company and gift collections.

A total of 12 new jobs have been created. Amongst those is store manager Jennifer Rees.

A look inside The White Company store in Morpeth.

Kelly Clarke, retail director at The White Company, said: “We are delighted to have opened a store in Morpeth and in perfect time for the summer.

“Our unique offer of holiday shop, bed and bath, home and dining, fragrance and baby will work perfectly in this location for local shoppers and visitors alike.”

Any customers spending more than £50 received a custom-made ‘Hello Morpeth’ tote shopping bag to celebrate the opening.

There is also a special treat this Saturday (May 25) when customers can sample a delicious sorbet or ice cream, from the traditional ‘The White Company vintage ice cream cart’, if signing up to the company’s mailing list.

The White Company will be joined by Oliver Bonas and, later, The Works – all three retailers taking the space formally occupied by boutique department store Sandersons, which closed earlier this year to make way for the new shops.

Sanderson Arcade’s centre manager, Lottie Thompson, said: “We’re thrilled to finally have The White Company open.