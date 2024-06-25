Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pub in the Kirkhill area of Morpeth has re-opened and the couple now running it have revealed their exciting plans for the property that include a new name.

The new team at The Wansbeck, which closed in April, are working to breathe new life into the building inside and out in order to bring back families, community events and local activities.

Simon and Claire, from Morpeth, received the keys last week and with a band of helpers managed to re-open in less than 24 hours. They have decided that it will soon be called The Abbey to reflect its new era.

On July 4 they will be opening the Temple Bar at the pub – a warm and welcoming cosy space featuring a larger bar area, nice seating, new TVs, lighting, redecoration and a performance area.

The Wansbeck pub in Morpeth. It will soon be called The Abbey.

Following customer and community suggestions, they will be looking to open a morning café from 8am to 11am weekdays (before the bar opens) for parents dropping off children at the neighbouring school who wish to meet up for coffee, breakfast or tea and cake.

Another key project is modernising the old bar “at some point in July”, which will be called The Newminster Lounge. It will be a dedicated family room and multi-purpose function suite, including for community use.

Simon and Claire said: “We wanted to make a difference within our local area by developing the site and bringing it back to life as an essential community hub, and we have loved listening to local residents share their own ideas.”