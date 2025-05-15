A pub in the Kirkhill area of Morpeth has re-opened with a new landlord.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it is back to The Wansbeck name after a short period as The Abbey.

The new landlord, Helen, got the keys last month and after getting it ready, the dog-friendly pub has been back open for a couple of weeks. She has been speaking to customers and other members of the community about potential features, attractions and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had been looking to take on a pub for quite a while and the location of The Wansbeck, as well as knowing it had been a hub for the local community in the past, were big factors in her decision.

The Wansbeck pub in Morpeth.

Helen added: “I’m putting my heart and soul into this and moving here with my family shows that I hope to be here in the long-term.

“My plan is for there to be some consistency here and to get The Wansbeck back to being a community hub.

“It’s been great getting to know local residents over the past few weeks and many of the people I’ve spoken with have shared their thoughts and ideas about the pub. It’s my job now to implement the ideas that work in terms of features, attractions and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to show my children what is possible when you put in a lot of hard work.

“Straightaway I’ve brought and I will be bringing food vans to The Wansbeck as I know food is an important element. People are welcome to take this food inside the pub.”

There is more information, including the current opening hours, on The Wansbeck Morpeth Facebook page.