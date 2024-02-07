The Trap Inn at Broomhill raises money for Northumbria Blood Bikes
The pub held a charity night in 2023 to raise money for the charity after a friend of the owner’s suggested the idea, as her nephew was 19-year-old Owen Kerry, who was stabbed to death in Cramlington on Christmas Eve in 2016 and had a Blood Bike come to his aid.
The pub’s charity night raised a total of £788.37 in one evening, which included an auction and raffle of prizes donated from the community.
Northumbria Blood Bikes is one of many blood bike charities across the country that offers their free service to get essential blood and urgent medical supplies delivered to between hospitals and healthcare sites, which would otherwise rely on taxis or couriers. The group is made up of volunteers and covers Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Newcastle Upon Tyne City, North Tyneside, Northumberland, South Tyneside and Sunderland.