The top nine places to eat in Ponteland as ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers

The Ponteland area is blessed with so many excellent places to eat, so choosing somewhere to go can be tricky.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST

To give you a few ideas of where you can book if you are a local resident or visiting Ponteland this weekend, here are the top nine restaurants and other establishments that primarily provide food in the village and Darras Hall as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers.

Top rated is The Blackbird.

1. The Blackbird

Top rated is The Blackbird. Photo: Google

Jan's Kitchen takes second spot.

2. Jan's Kitchen

Jan's Kitchen takes second spot. Photo: Google

The Fratelli restaurant takes bronze medal position.

3. Ristorante Fratelli

The Fratelli restaurant takes bronze medal position. Photo: Google

Haveli is ranked fourth.

4. Haveli

Haveli is ranked fourth. Photo: Google

