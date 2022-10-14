The top 13 B&Bs in north Northumberland ranked by TripAdvisor reviewers

Bed and breakfast establishments are becoming more in demand as staycations are proving more popular.
To help choose somewhere to stay, here are the top 13 B&Bs in Northumberland (as far south as Warkworth) as rated by TripAdvisor reviewers where availability was showing online.
1. Market Cross Guest House
Market Cross, once part of a Georgian coaching house, is now an award-winning luxury Bed and Breakfast in the village of Belford. It offers quality service and luxury facilities from the White Company toiletries and Nespresso machines and large screen LED Smart TVs in each room.
2. The Walls, Berwick
The Walls is a beautiful and elegant period townhouse overlooking the Tweed Estuary, right on the Elizabethan Walls and in the tranquil heart of the old town of Berwick. Recently restored to its former Georgian splendour. The Walls offers luxurious comfort but with modern conveniences such as free Wi-Fi internet access and full Sky TV and Netflix on large flat-screen smart TVs. It also has secure storage for bicycles.
3. Post Office House, Belford
Post Office House Bed and Breakfast is a family run, privately owned AA Four Star Gold rated establishment with award-winning breakfasts, situated in the centre of Belford.
4. West Acre House, Alnwick
A really beautiful Edwardian Villa offering luxury 5 star accommodation. The house is quietly situated in a leafy suburb on the edge of Alnwick.
